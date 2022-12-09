Stories of Service: Chief Warrant Officer Ameen Hudson

The Jacksonville native has been in the United States Army for 14 years and is currently stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we want to introduce you to United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ameen Hudson. He's a Jacksonville native who is currently stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

"I was raised on the west side of Jacksonville off of McDuff Avenue. I attended Robert E. Lee High School," CW2 Ameen Hudson told First Coast News.

Chief Hudson oversees the entire logistical operation at Fort Stewart in the 3rd Infantry Division. He makes sure the soldiers have everything they need to be ready to fight and defend our country. Hudson has been deployed seven times during his military career.

"I've been deployed to Iraq twice. Turkey, which is on the border of Syria. I've been to Kuwait twice. I've been to Qatar and UAE."

He's been married to his wife for 14 years, Latonda, who is also a Jacksonville native. They've known each other since they were seven-years-old. They have a total of five children. Hudson says his wife has been his rock during his seven deployments.

"Without her, there would be no me," Hudson responded.

Fort Stewart isn't too far from Jacksonville. So, he's able to make it home every once in awhile, but we had to ask Chief Hudson if he misses anything about the river city.

"I've been all over the world. There aren't many places to me that serve seafood the way Jacksonville does it."