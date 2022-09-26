Stories of Service: Former Blue Angel celebrates 93rd birthday

Now 93 years young with quite the sense of humor and a love of adventure, Mark Perrault became a blue angel in 1957.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we're honoring a Navy veteran who just celebrated a special birthday.

In 1946, the United States Blue Angels formed to raise the public's interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale. In a picture from 1959, there's a young lieutenant on the right. That young man just celebrated his 93rd birthday.

"I joined the Navy because my father said don't do that. Don't do that because it's dangerous work," Mark Perrault said.

93 years young, with quite the sense of humor and a love of adventure, Mark Perrault became a blue angel in 1957. We asked him how he learned all those cool maneuvers in the air.

"Practice. Just practice a lot," Perrault responded.

That practice paid off with a successful military career, including working in Washington D.C., according to his daughter Monique Lomax.

"He's my hero," Monique Lomax said.

Monique, her husband, and son gathered to celebrate this hero's birthday in Nocatee at his assisted living community, with cake, and even a surprise package from the Blue Angels.

"This is so special for him. Oh my goodness. Just amazing," Lomax added.

An amazing veteran, who defied his parents wishes, to become a legendary Blue Angel.

"But, I did it well and I'm proud of it," Perrault said.