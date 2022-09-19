Stories of Service: Veteran-owned brewery creates special beer for POW/MIA soldiers

A portion of the beer sales will go to the National POW/MIA Memorial and Museum at former Naval Air Station Cecil Field in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans United Craft Brewery in Jacksonville has released a special beer to bring recognition to POW/MIA soldiers.

A prisoner of war is described as a "POW" and "MIA" stands for missing in action. They may have been killed, wounded, captured or deserted during war. If deceased, neither their remains nor grave has been positively identified.

Thousands of soldiers from several wars have been classified as "MIA" and there are still efforts to find their remains and bring them home.

VU's POW/MIA IPA is described as a hazy, juicy New England-style IPA brewed and fermented with copious amounts of hops. The beer is currently available at Veterans United Craft Brewery and select stores, including Winn-Dixie and Total Wine.