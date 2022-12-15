Veteran claims he was racially profiled after Jacksonville police traffic stop

Officers can be seen in the video yelling for Smith to put his hands outside of the car before pulling him out and cuffing him on the ground. He wasn't cited.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of a traffic stop after a veteran claims he was racially profiled by officers.

On Nov. 24, Braxton Smith was at Pearl Express smoking a cigarette when he noticed officers circling the building. When Smith pulled out of the gas station, located at 3610 N Pearl Street, he said officers put their lights on to pull him over.

Smith said he slowed down to show he was not trying to evade officers but continued driving. He is a Black man and felt he was being racially profiled so he said he wanted to be in an area with lights and cameras, where he would feel safer. Eventually, Smith claims officers forced him off the road and he was stopped at the parking lot of A&G Thrift Store.

Officers can be seen in the video yelling for Smith to put his hands outside of the car before pulling him out and cuffing him on the ground. One officer can be seen kneeling on his back and forcefully flipping him over to search his pockets. Smith says he had to go to the hospital for a pain shot because of the force used.

In the body camera video, an officer accuses Smith of trying to evade police. Police searched his vehicle while questioning Smith and reading him his Miranda Rights. Eventually, the officer uncuffed Smith and told him he wouldn't be arrested or ticketed because their ticketing system is down, and shots were fired nearby. It is still unclear what Smith would have received a ticket for.

First Coast News reached out to the Sheriff's Office for a statement about the body camera footage. We received a reply that JSO is "not at liberty to discuss the incident" as Smith filed a formal complaint with the Internal Affairs Division that is currently being reviewed.