Criminal investigation preceded suicide of high-powered GOP insider

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Politically well connected mega-donor and businessman Kent Stermon was under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in the weeks before his suicide over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement on Friday afternoon confirming the investigation, but did not say what the nature of the investigation was.

Stermon was the president of Total Military Management as well as a GOP kingmaker, seen as the conduit between Jacksonville politics and Tallahassee. He died by suicide, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. He was 50 years old.

In his statement, Waters said, “Mr. Stermon was the subject of an active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which began a few weeks prior to his death. This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time. However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”

Shortly before his death, Stermon was hospitalized for a stroke. He was reported missing to JSO after he was released from the hospital. He was later found dead by ABPD. Stermon was locked in his car, alone, in the U.S. Post Office parking lot at 1001 Mayport Road.

Stermon's influence and political reach cannot be overstated. He was a friend and close political ally to Gov. Ron DeSantis and so deeply emmeshed in local law enforcement circles that he had free access to JSO headquarters, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

“The Governor and First Lady were shocked and saddened to hear of Kent’s passing, and their prayers (and our entire office’s prayers) are with his family during this difficult time," DeSantis said in response to his death.

Just a few days before his death, Stermon was mentioned in a Twitter feud between local lawyer John Phillips and Mayor Lenny Curry. Phillips claimed in a tweet that Stermon had "unfettered badge access at JSO" as a private citizen. In a since deleted tweet, Curry fired back, calling Stermon a friend.

"You aren't worth a reply as you are a media whore with no compass. But you mention my friend, Kent, and I am compelled to reply. Pound sand, chump."

First Coast News has requested badge records for Stermon from JSO.

Stermon was appointed to the Florida Board of Governors by Gov. DeSantis in 2019. The Board issued the following statement following the news of his death:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Kent Stermon. For the last three years, Kent has served on this board with distinction. He has been a champion of higher education and student success in Florida and a long-time supporter of the University of North Florida in many ways throughout the years. The Board of Governors sends its heartfelt condolences to Kent’s family during this difficult time."

Stermon also served on several nonprofit boards including Boys and Girls Club, Dreams Come True and NFCA of Northeast Florida.