Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says high-powered GOP donor had badge access to police buildings since 2013

JSO says Kent Stermon had badge access to Jacksonville's police buildings since 2013, during former Sheriff John Rutherford's administration.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says high-powered GOP donor Kent Stermon first received badge access to Jacksonville police buildings in 2013.

JSO said Stermon received access as a "guest of the sheriff" during former Sheriff John Rutherford's administration.

Stermon's access lasted almost 10 years before it was taken away by current sheriff T.K. Waters.

Stermon killed himself last week. Sources told First Coast News Stermon was under investigation for sexual misconduct and had unfettered access to the Sheriff's office.

JSO added there are multiple groups of people who are given badge access, such as volunteers/interns, contractors, participants of JSO programs such as Sheriff’s Watch and Police Explorers, local, state, and federal partners and guests of the Sheriff.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office said it was unable to speak on the reason for Stermon's visits.

First Coast News reached out to Rutherford, who is now a congressman representing Florida's 4th district, but has not heard back at this time.

First Coast News crime and safety expert, Mark Baughman, said Stermon's access didn't sit well with people inside the department.