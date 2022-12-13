Police: Four people shot in 2 separate shootings in Jacksonville Tuesday night

Additional details about both reported shootings are expected to be released by JSO. Updates will be provided here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says four people were shot during two separate shootings across the First Coast Tuesday night.

All the individuals involved are expected to be OK, JSO says.

The first shooting location is unknown at this time, police say.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to UF Heath in reference to two females in their 40s who had been shot. Both females were shot in their extremities and they are in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO says officers have been unable to locate the actual scene where the shooting occurred. The suspect is unknown and still outstanding.

The second shooting happened in the Southwind Villas apartment complex located at 8700 block of Newton Road on the Southside, police say.

JSO says at approximately 7:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, located two teens who had been shot. The teens were both rushed to local hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect is unknown and still outstanding. JSO says prior to the shooting, some sort of altercation occurred.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.