Watch Live: Trial for Jacksonville man charged with driving into Republican tent at Walmart continues Thursday

On Wednesday, the State called several witnesses, most of whom spoke about their shock, confusion and fear on that day last year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trial for a Jacksonville man accused of driving his van into a tent housing the Republican Part of Duval County's voter registration tent in February of 2020 continues Thursday.

Watch live here starting at 9 a.m.

According to a police report, Gregory Williams Loel Timm, 28, hit the gas as he approached the tent, and the volunteers had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit on Feb. 8. No one was injured.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 11900 Atlantic Blvd. in Kernan Village. Timm was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

On Wednesday, the State called several witnesses, most of whom spoke about their shock, confusion and fear on that day last year. Liura Collins, 65-years-old, was the state's first witness. She is also listed in the incident report as one of the victims.

Collins said Timm waved and smiled as he drove up slowly to the tent. She thought he was going to park in the spot next to the tent, Collins said. When Timm's bumper hit the pole of the ten, however, Collins said she screamed for him to stop. She testified that she thought maybe he didn't realize at first he had hit the pole because he was distracted waving at her.

When he didn't stop and instead drove into the tent then "gunned his engine" and drove away, she realized the act was intentional, Collins said. She told the court she felt "definitely threatened," and was afraid. Collins is a member of the Republican Party of Duval's executive committee.

Timm recorded the incident, a video show to jurors Wednesday. He also recorded an expletive-laced video beforehand. In that video, filmed across the parking lot from the tent, Timm said in part, "these idiots have their f***ing Trump tents set up. I’m waiting for them to walk away from the table and I’m going to f***ing run it over. This will be fun.”