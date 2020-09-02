JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the hours after a Florida man was arrested Saturday after a van plowed through a Republican event, #TrumpSupportersAttacked began trending on Twitter.

Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, is accused of driving that van into a tent housing a Republican voter registration event in the parking lot at Walmart, 11900 Atlantic Blvd. in Kernan Village, Jacksonville.

In the hours after it happenend President Trump, tweeted: "Law Enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with!"

President Donald Trump responds to reports that a driver purposefully crashed his van into a tent owned by the Republican Party of Duval County.

UPDATE: What we know about Gregory William Loel Timm, man accused of driving into Jacksonville Republican voter registration tent

Witnesses told Jacksonville police that a man in his 20s driving an older brown Chevy van pulled up to the tent before driving through, running over their tables and chairs. Volunteers for the Republican Party were registering people to vote.

No volunteers were hurt. Witnesses said the driver of the van, stopped the vehicle, get out of the van and took a video while making obscene gestures before he left.

"I thought he was going to slow down, but he didn't and he gunned his engine and headed straight," a volunteer with the Republican Party of Duval County who said she was narrowly missed by the car said.

