Trial begins for Jacksonville man accused of driving van into Republican tent in Walmart parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trial for a Jacksonville man accused of driving his van into a tent housing a Republican voter registration drive in February of 2020 begins Wednesday.

Police say Gregory Williams Loel Timm, 27, hit the gas as he charged the tent, making the workers jump out of the way to avoid getting hit on Feb. 8.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 11900 Atlantic Blvd. in Kernan Village. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. Opening arguments start at 1 p.m. Watch the arguments live here.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released an incident report stating what reportedly lead up to the incident.

"They (victims) both stated that the vehicle then accelerated towards them and the tent," the report states. "Both victims had to move out of the way quickly in order to prevent themselves from being struck by the vehicle. The suspect continued to drive and knocked over several chairs, tables and a tent."

The reports states that the suspect then got out of the vehicle, took out his phone, "flipped them off," and drove away.