Sunshine Playground closing for 'final touches' after Fourth of July weekend

For the second time since November 2021, the playground and park are closing for improvements.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — Sunshine Playground and the surrounding pavilions are closing for renovations for the second time since last November.

In a Facebook group for moms on the First Coast, Elena Marie shared a photo posted on the playground's fence.

The new playground features ability-inclusive equipment, a completely new build-out with premium materials, a fun layout, refurbished pavilions with fans and plenty of shade.

The notice of closure, posted by the City of Jacksonville Beach Parks and Recreation, notes the time frame for when the park will close for its "final touches."

The playground's surrounding pavilions are closed from Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 15.