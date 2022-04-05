Sunshine Playground in Jacksonville Beach reopens next week

The playground features ability-inclusive equipment, a completely new build out with premium materials, a fun layout and refurbished pavilions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

The Sunshine Playground in Jacksonville Beach will be reopening next week.

The park closed for demolition on Nov. 15 of 2021 in order to make way for a new, improved, and better-than-ever park.

The playground features ability-inclusive equipment, a completely new build out with premium materials, a fun layout, refurbished pavilions with fans and plenty of shade.

The opening of the park will be April 15. For more information about the opening, click here.

City officials say the playground will not be 100% completed by this date, but it is safe and functional.