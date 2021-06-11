x
Jacksonville Beach playground closing for demolition Nov. 15, reopening spring 2022

If residents would like to collect a fence post that they designed for the current playground, they can collect it at the Community Center at South Beach Park.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Sunshine Playground in Jacksonville Beach will be closing for demolition on November 15.

"We know people will miss this beloved community playground, but we are hopeful to open with a new, improved, and better-than-ever area in Spring 2022," city officials wrote in a Facebook post.

If residents would like to collect a fence post that they designed for the current playground, they can collect it at the Community Center at South Beach Park. The park is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, residents can stay tuned with the City of Jacksonville Beach for construction updates on the new development.

