'We need change in this country' | Patrick McDowell's housemate at veterans center talks former Marine's struggle with PTSD

"The Patrick McDowell I knew would have never turned a weapon on a cop," Blayne Lannan said.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man who used to live with Patrick McDowell at Five Star Veterans Center in Jacksonville says he is shocked over what happened.

"Patrick McDowell, clean and sober, is an amazing human being," Blayne Lannan said. "Knowing that he struggled with the disease of addiction, I have to believe that that had something to do with his untreated PTSD."

Lannan, an Army veteran, explained he got to know McDowell, a Marine veteran, when they lived together for a few months about a year and a half ago.

"Most of the guys there are there for PTSD related issues," Lannan recalled. "A lot of the conversations that we had were deep trauma-related conversations. The Patrick McDowell I knew shed tears over things that he experienced in Iraq, specifically, little kids. The Patrick McDowell I knew would have never turned a weapon on a cop."

Lannan said he is grateful McDowell was apprehended without anyone else getting hurt.

"Nothing that I have to say excuses his choice or his behavior at all. It's horrible," Lannan said. "What do I wish for Patrick, that he became held accountable to the letter of the law for his choice. Certainly, I hope that he heals and he gets counseling, and gets the necessary help that he means to recover from the trauma that he dealt with previously, and now all the trauma that he's put himself and his family through, and the Moyers family and everybody else dealing with this."

Lannan believes the mental health system in this country is broken and needs to be fixed.

"I don't believe that we're doing our best as a culture and a society to help veterans when they return," Lannan said. "I hope that my words start some uncomfortable conversation, because we need change in this country."