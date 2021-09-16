Man Alive: How PTSD affects the mind

With our military men and women coming home, PTSD cases could potentially rise.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Post-traumatic stress disorder is triggered by a terrifying event that can be witnessed or experienced. With our military men and women returning from Afghanistan, some believe that the number of PTSD cases is going to increase.

Dr. Michael Sorna is a psychologist at UF health and he says" avoidant type behaviors, are what contribute to the cycle of isolation and worsening of symptoms over time."

According to the U.S. Department of veteran affairs, 38 out of the 100 men who were diagnosed with PTSD had dealt with sexual harassment and in operations Iraqi freedom and enduring freedom, over ten percent of the soldiers who served in those missions, now have PTSD.

When it comes to helping loved ones that are battling PTSD, Dr. Sorna says that "being willing to listen to the concerns of the person they care for is important, without pressuring them. It can be damaging, potentially, if they pressure or tell people what they need to be doing, or you need to talk. I think just being available and listening and showing concern. And love, I think is the best way to go."

Uf Health has recently been awarded a 12 million dollar grant to help those affected by mental illness which includes PTSD.