Officials investigating bomb threat near Baptist Women's Pavilion, building evacuated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Officials are responding to reports of a bomb threat in the Southbank area, near San Marco.

The investigation is happening near 836 Prudential Drive, which is the Baptist Women's Pavilion at Baptist Medical Center Downtown.

Officials said they are searching a 22 story building but so far have found no evidence of a bomb. Dogs are searching outside of the building.

The building was self-evacuated by building management, according to authorities.

The road is closed while officials investigate, please use caution and avoid the area, if possible.

This is an active investigation. No further information is available, at this time.