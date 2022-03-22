Edgewood Avenue closed after crane catches fire at Norfolk Southern railyard off Soutel Drive

The fire potentially damaged the bridge on Edgewood Avenue that crosses the railyard near New Kings Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Part of Edgewood Avenue was closed Tuesday morning after a crane caught fire under the portion of the road that crosses above the Norfolk Southern railyard off Soutel Drive, according to an alert from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The fire potentially damaged the bridge, so Florida Department of Transportation crews were on the scene to inspect it. Edgewood Avenue was shut down near New Kings Road in both directions for FDOT to inspect the extent of damage.

JSO officers will be on each end of the closure to keep the road closed until FDOT crews deem it safe to reopen. Inspectors and engineers may not be finished inspecting the overpass until later Tuesday morning.

A rail crane and box car were both on fire underneath the overpass overnight. JSO said they got some 911 calls from people thinking a vehicle was on fire on the bridge, but it was actually smoke coming from under the bridge.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Crews were called to the scene Monday night, including the hazmat team, due to concerns of diesel fuel on the ground. JFRD said the fire burned pretty heavily, but the fire was put out quickly.