Deputies: Tiger attacks employee at Everglades animal sanctuary

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the man attacked was "not authorized" to be with the tiger.

OCHOPEE, Fla. — Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office are responding to a tiger attack at an animal sanctuary and alligator park.

The sheriff's office says the attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Wooten's Airboats located at 32300 Tamiami Trail East in the Everglades area.

"We are having a hard time comprehending this happening again but want to share this breaking news with you," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the tiger was being fed in an enclosure by its caretaker when another employee of Wooten's Airboats entered the enclosure. The 50-year-old man was "not authorized" to be with the tiger, according to deputies.

"The tiger attacked the man and caused injuries to both arms. The man has been transported to a hospital by EMS," the sheriff's office wrote.

The tiger was not injured in the interaction was reported to have been safely contained by its caretaker.