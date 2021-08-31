Neptune Beach Police Department says farewell to retired officer who died of COVID-19

Officer Eddie Bounds will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon following a celebration of life at the Church of Eleven-22 on Beach Boulevard at 3.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is saying farewell to a retired officer who died of COVID-19 shortly after returning to work for the department as a civilian.

Officer Eddie Bounds will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon following a celebration of life at the Church of Eleven-22 on Beach Boulevard at 3 p.m. A funeral procession will follow, from approximately 4:15 to 4:30, accompanying Bounds' body to the H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jacksonville Beach, for the graveside service.

NBPD said Bounds, a husband, father and grandfather, was hospitalized for COVID-19 shortly after his retirement and immediate return to work as a civilian employee in June. He died of complications on Aug. 21, the police department said.

"Eddie was ... the epitome of a Beaches Police Officer. A legend. A true legacy left behind," NPBD said in a Facebook post. Scroll down to read the full text of the post.

Bounds served the residents of Neptune Beach for 10 years and prior to that, he served in Jacksonville Beach for 23 years.

