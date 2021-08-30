Procession held today for Clay County deputy who died from COVID-19

Deputy Clint Seagle died Sunday. He has been a member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A procession is expected Monday for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died after a long battle with COVID-19.

The procession route for Deputy Clint Seagle will take place at 1 p.m.

"We will be escorting Deputy Seagle from Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County in Middleburg to Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home located at 111 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park," said the Sheriff's Office on Facebook. "We welcome the community to come out and pay their respects roadside along the way...."

The Sheriff's Office will be shutting down both northbound and southbound traffic on Blanding Boulevard starting at 1 p.m.

Seagle served the residents of Clay County in Patrol, Traffic, and most recently the Civil Unit. Deputy Seagle also proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy.