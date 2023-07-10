Motorcyclist dies after motorcycle rear-ended garbage truck, caught fire on Baymeadows Road

JSO's Lieutenant Nassim Mana says the motorcyclist - a man, rear-ended the garbage truck "at a high rate of speed" in the 10900 block of Baymeadows Road Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Saturday morning after their motorcycle rear-ended and caught fire on impact with a garbage truck on Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Lieutenant Nassim Mana says around 3:45 a.m., the garbage truck and motorcycle were eastbound on Baymeadows Road. Mana says the motorcyclist - a man, rear-ended the garbage truck "at a high rate of speed" in the 10900 block of Baymeadows Road.

As a result of the collision, police say the motorcycle caught fire and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Mana says no one else was involved in the crash and that the driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and called police.

JSO says their detectives as well as the Medical Examiner's Office are at the scene and are in the process of conducting an investigation on the crash as well as working to identify the man. Police say they do not know if the motorcyclist was impaired at all at the time of the crash.