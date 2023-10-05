FHP: 34-year-old Jacksonville man killed in Nassau County crash

FHP says an SUV driven by a 69-year-old Yulee woman, collided with the front of the man's motorcycle at 6:20 a.m. on US-17 Thursday.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A 34-year-old Jacksonville man died Thursday morning following a crash that occurred in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP's preliminary investigation reveals that at 6:20 a.m., the unidentified Jacksonville man was traveling southbound on US-17 in a motorcycle, according to the crash report. At the same time, an unidentified 69-year-old Yulee woman was traveling northbound on US-17 in an SUV, the report states.

Next, the woman's SUV entered the left turn lane and proceeded to enter the path of travel of the man's motorcycle, the report states. As a result, the woman's SUV collided with the front of the man's motorcycle, the report states.