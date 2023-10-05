x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FHP: 34-year-old Jacksonville man killed in Nassau County crash

FHP says an SUV driven by a 69-year-old Yulee woman, collided with the front of the man's motorcycle at 6:20 a.m. on US-17 Thursday.
Credit: WTOL

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A 34-year-old Jacksonville man died Thursday morning following a crash that occurred in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP's preliminary investigation reveals that at 6:20 a.m., the unidentified Jacksonville man was traveling southbound on US-17 in a motorcycle, according to the crash report. At the same time, an unidentified 69-year-old Yulee woman was traveling northbound on US-17 in an SUV, the report states.

Next, the woman's SUV entered the left turn lane and proceeded to enter the path of travel of the man's motorcycle, the report states. As a result, the woman's SUV collided with the front of the man's motorcycle, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP report states.

More Videos

In Other News

Mill Creek Park coming to St. Johns County in winter 2024

Before You Leave, Check This Out