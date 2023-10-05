Raines High grad, Bethune-Cookman senior dies in car crash

Winston Bonnett lost control of his vehicle while driving to Bethune-Cookman University Monday, his father said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Raines High School graduate and Bethune-Cookman University senior died in a car crash Monday, his father confirmed to First Coast News.

Winston Bonnett was 22 years old. He was driving on I-95, heading to Bethune-Cookman, when he lost control of his car.

His father, Derrell Bonnett Sr., said his son was "a model and brightened up every room."

He said Winston loved Raines and Bethune-Cookman, and the community has been offering support to his family.