Rehabilitated manatee successfully released in Welaka area

The manatee, named Fezzik, spent over two months being rehabilitated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rehabilitated manatee was successfully released in Welaka, Florida by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The manatee, named Fezzik, spent over two months being rehabilitated, according to a press release from the zoo. Fezzik was the fifth manatee to be rehabilitated and released from the zoo's Manatee Critical Care Center.

The sea cow was rescues on February 17 from the Indian River Lagoon. Fezzik appeared thin and was swimming sideways, which are indicators of a starving manatee. He was confirmed to be underweight once he was brought to the Manatee Critical Care Center.

“He was assessed upon arrival, including bloodwork, and he received supportive care, including oral fluids,” said Craig Miller, Curator of Mammals. “Once stable, his rehabilitation was mainly about providing him with the optimal water temperature and plenty of romaine lettuce.”

According to the zoo's release, Fezzik's condition linked him to the 'Unusual Mortality Event (UME)', designated under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The federal government is actively investigating the record number of manatee deaths along Florida's Atlantic Coast. It seems a reduction of food availability is the main contributor to the sea cow deaths.

The rehabilitated manatee was released with a satellite tracking device to help staff ensure that he adjusts well to his new location.

“He was rescued in the Indian River, in the UME area where there isn’t enough seagrass to feed on,” said Craig Miller. “The MRP biologists looked at two main options, to take Fezzik further south in the Intracoastal Waterway, near North Palm Beach, or up the St. Johns River. They decided to release him in Welaka."