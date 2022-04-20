Arrest made at Jacksonville hospital after nurse allegedly assaults manager

The nurse assaulted her manager after asking him to "stop talking to her," police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A nurse was arrested at Signature Healthcare of Jacksonville Wednesday after she allegedly assaulted her manager.

The nurse, Shanell Robotham, told police that her manager had been "bothering her all day," Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records say.

The victim, 68-year-old Monte Beane, who police described as looking "like an elderly male," said he had been asking her to do her job all day, but she wouldn't do it.

While Beane said that Robotham interrupted his conversation with another nurse, Robotham said that Beane had "cut into" a conversation with her, arrest records show.

The police records are redacted, but it appears that the assault occurred as a result of this incident. Testimony by a witness to the incident was also redacted.

Beane did not appeared injured other than a small scratch, the arresting officer noted in his report. He declined any medical treatment.