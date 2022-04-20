Looking for a big, fluffy friend? Jacksonville Humane Society waiving adoption fees for large dogs this weekend

There may still be fees such as the city rabies licensing fee or a leash and collar.

The Jacksonville Humane Society likes big mutts -- and they cannot lie.

The shelter will be waiving the adoption fee on all large dogs, 30 pounds and up, now through Sunday.

There may still be fees such as the city rabies licensing fee or a leash and collar. Click here to see a list of adoptable dogs.

Maybe you're looking for a smaller animal? BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees.

More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes, including the Jacksonville Humane Society.