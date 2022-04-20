Watch Live: Reported shooting at hotel in Baymeadows 24 hours after residents told to vacate

America's Best Inn Jacksonville gave guests an order to vacate within 24 hours or face arrest, prosecution and fines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to a shooting at an extended stay hotel near Baymeadows Center Wednesday night where, less than 48 hours ago, residents were told to vacate the property.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that it has responded to America's Best Inn in reference to a shooting.

Multiple witnesses have told First Coast News that this shooting involves two children, but this has not been confirmed by police.

The hotel gave guests an order to vacate Tuesday within 24 hours or face arrest, prosecution and fines.

The order came after a recent inspection went awry. According to city documents, inspectors found a list of issues including; damage and deterioration that risk collapse, fire and windstorm hazards, structural parts that are overloaded and in danger of failing, and multiple property safety and maintenance code violations.

The hotel gave First Coast News this statement Wednesday afternoon:

"We did a follow-up inspection yesterday afternoon to verify that all the occupants vacated the units in building #1. Our staff was told by the property manager that most of the occupants were relocated to the other building on the property. As of today, the Social Services Division has been in contact with six families. Only three of these families were relocated in the other building on the property."

According to inspection paperwork, each unit that was impacted was provided information for the city’s social services division to see if they qualify for alternative housing.