Video: Woman chases man down after he reportedly exposes himself in Jacksonville Walmart

A woman spoke with First Coast News after a man exposed himself to her in a Walmart. Police say this is the second incident at the store.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man exposed himself in Walmart while in the children's section on Tuesday, a victim told First Coast News.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, this is the second incident of its kind at this location, possibly involving the same man.

Courtney Ewing got out of her car on Tuesday evening, preparing to go shopping at the Atlantic Boulevard Walmart at Kernan. She noticed a man nearby who was smoking a cigarette, but thought nothing of it, assuming he was a worker at one of the nearby stores. She says he walked in the store shortly after she did.

The mother of two began to wander through the store, checking out the frozen section before throwing some diapers in the cart for her baby. Ewing noticed a clearance rack in the children's clothing section. She went over to browse, thinking she might find something for her older daughter, who is about to start 3rd grade.

That's when she noticed the man she saw smoking outside was now standing next to her in the children's section.

Ewing said she tried to ignore him, so he wouldn't feel uncomfortable. She eventually looked at him because of the amount of time he was standing next to her.

The man had his pants down and was masturbating, Ewing said.

She asked him, "what the hell are you doing?" but he ran out of the store, she said.

Ewing quickly explained what happened to a nearby mother and her children in the store, urging her to watch out. Then she called the police.

Ewing described the man to police as a thin male in his mid to late 20's with brown curly hair and an unshaven face, according to a JSO incident report. He is estimated to be between 5'7 and 5'10, weighing 150-170 pounds. He was wearing red shorts and a black shirt at the time of the incident, the report said.

Ewing then met up with her husband and followed the man in their car. She continued calling police to keep them updated on their whereabouts, she said.

Ewing shared a video with First Coast News that showed the mother rolling down her window to yell "Hey pervert!" at the man who allegedly exposed himself to her. Her husband attempted to chase him, but the suspect ran into the woods.

Officers searched the wooded area in the 12250 block of Atlantic Boulevard in front of the Timberwood Trace apartment complex, the police report said. The were unable to find him.

"It should be noted there was a similar incident at this same Walmart, possibly involving the same suspect." the police report said.

A report on that incident states that on June 30, a woman noticed a man walking slowly behind her down the aisle of the store. She turned around to see he had pulled his penis through his zipper and was exposing himself, the victim told police.

The suspect was described to be pale with a medium build and bushy hair. The man had a beard and was estimated to be between 23 and 33. He was wearing a black shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

The case was suspended as the man was not identified, according to the JSO report.

Ewing said she felt "targeted" by the whole ordeal.

"He followed me, my anxiety was through the roof...I am just sick to my stomach," she explained.