Memorial planned Thursday night for former local radio personality Tasheka Young

Tasheka Young was a beloved mother, daughter and friend and a well-known radio-personality for 106.1 in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A memorial will be held Thursday night for former local radio personality Tasheka Young, who was allegedly murdered last weekend in her Northside apartment.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the downstairs area of Kickbacks Gastropub. The entry fee is $10 with $5 domestic violence ribbons also for sale.

Money raised will go to her family.

"There will be a memorial wall, so bring photos you would like to put on the wall," said an event flier.

Young was found dead inside her apartment on July 23 by her mother, with her children inside with her, records show.

Friends say she was four months pregnant.

Her accused killer is Bursey Armstrong, the man with whom she had two children and was expecting a third.

Kickbacks is located at 910 King St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, the national domestic violence hotline is 800-799-7233.