Chappell School school employee arrested after alleged sexual misconduct with child

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An employee at the Chappell School Longleaf Campus in St. Johns has been arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior related to sexual misconduct, police say.

Anthony Guadalupe, 18, was arrested after parents of a child who attends the school, which teaches early education, alleged he inappropriately touched their child, an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shows.

A mother and father told SJCSO that Guadalupe was caught on tape inappropriately touched their child, the report shows.

The parents said that their child told them Guadalupe put a toy inside her underwear. After they heard this, they asked to review video which showed Guadalupe touching the child "inappropriately in the classroom."

The arresting officer wrote in his report that the video showed Guadalupe touching the child inappropriately and "touching his groin area."

SJCSO's report says that the Special Victims Unit has been contacted.

A bond hearing on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. He has not been formally arraigned at this time, but his lawyer has submitted a not-guilty plea to St. Johns County Circuit Court.

The written plea shows that Guadalupe is waiving pretrial appearances, so he will most likely appear himself in court Wednesday.