Sharmeka Jackson, 31, was found shot to death in a home on Prospect Street. Police have not identified a suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members identify a mother of three killed in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville as Sharmeka Jackson, 31.

Jackson was found dead in a home on Prospect Street, July 22.

She'd been shot. Police have not identified a suspect.

Jackson's father, Jermaine Fussell, says the family will host a vigil in Sharmeka's memory at Memorial Park in Jacksonville. The vigil will start at 5:30pm, Friday, July 29.