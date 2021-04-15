Jacksonville unemployment numbers down, restaurants still struggling to find workers

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says 10,000 restaurants have closed in the state since the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Orders are up; but staff is down.

Local restaurants say they are having a tough time hiring new employees and some groups say it's not just a problem in Jacksonville.

Industry leaders say they are trying to get creative to entice people to come back to work.

Restaurant owners say they are closing one day during the week to give staff a break.

Nicole Chapman of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association explains that while the industry is grateful the state has lifted some COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants, the labor shortages is not meeting customer demand.

“It is a huge struggle, we’re excited that guests and patrons are coming back but we don’t have staff to support the rise," Chapman said.

Numbers show that workers may be looking for other jobs.

Jacksonville posted a 3.7% unemployment rate with the latest numbers from February 2021, which is lower than the state's unemployment rate of 4.7%.

Jacksonville University professor Carol Dole told First Coast News that companies offering competitive pay and the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the restaurant industry may deter some from returning to the restaurant industry.

Chapman says restaurant owners are trying to find incentives and get creative to attract potential employees.

“Most entry-level jobs in the hospitality field are $10 to $12 an hour, with an opportunity for overtime. And a lot of times you can have incentives like meals covered…some are even helping with transportation,” Chapman said.

Some restaurants are offering hiring bonuses. Many local job postings could be found in The Scoop with Jax Restaurant Reviews.

Since First Coast News spoke with the co-owner of The Bearded Pig about openings, only one application was submitted as of Monday.

Chapman says they are also easing the fear of getting COVID-19 on the job.