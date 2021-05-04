x
Virtual career fair bringing jobs to Jacksonville veterans, military spouses

The career fair will provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-on-one formats.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The veteran unemployment rate is currently double what it was at this time last year, according to the latest Department of Labor statistics.

To help combat that, RecruitMilitary and DAV plan to host a Jacksonville Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, April 15.

This free virtual hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. 

RecruitMilitary’s virtual events provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-on-one formats.

Distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, and select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring during this event.

The virtual career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here to register for the event and to find additional information.

