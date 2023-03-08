Live | Teen killer Aiden Fucci will appear in court Wednesday as he faces possibility of life in prison

Fucci's sentencing is set to begin March 21. When he appears in court Wednesday, attorneys are expected to discuss what evidence they will bring to the sentencing.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Aiden Fucci, the teenager who plead guilty to the brutal murder of his classmate Tristyn Bailey in February, will appear in court Wednesday.

Fucci, now 16, was 14 years old when the crime occurred.

Tristyn was 13. She was stabbed 114 times before her death.

Fucci is set to be sentenced for the grizzly crime on March 21. His attorneys will have the opportunity to present any evidence that shows who Fucci was before the crime and factors that may have contributed to the crime.

Fucci faces between 40 years to life in prison.

By pleading guilty, he sacrificed all rights to an appeal.

However, because he is a minor, his case will be reviewed after 25 years regardless of his behavior.

Criminal Defense Attorney Janet Johnson, who is not affiliated with the case, says it's likely minors will testify because some of the people on the witness lists are identified only by their initials. It's also possible the court will hear from Bailey's family in victim impact statements.

During Wednesday's hearing, the defense and prosecution are expected to discuss what evidence they plan to enter.

Lists of witnesses in public records show that several of Fucci's classmates are expected to testify.

Interestingly, the prosecution will call a psychiatrist to testify, but the defense so far has not listed any medical professions on their witness list.