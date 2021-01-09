'I won't let you demons take my soul': Accused killer of Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci rambles at court appearance

Murder defendant Aiden Fucci rocked, fidgeted, and asked for his mom and dad moments before his virtual court camera was cut off.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The teen accused of stabbing 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey to death in May was scheduled for a virtual pretrial hearing Wednesday morning, but the proceedings were cut short.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Judge Lee Smith at 9 a.m. He is charged with first-degree murder in Tristyn's death.

Before the hearing got underway, Fucci was seen on the livestream rocking and fidgeting, seeming both distracted and distraught. Shortly before his video feed was cut, he mumbled something to himself.

"I won't let you demons take my soul," Fucci could be heard saying. "Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad.



First Coast News reached out to Judge Smith's office. His assistant said they experienced "technical difficulties" and that the hearing has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, who has been charged with evidence tampering in the case, was also scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. It's not clear if that case was heard or if it was rescheduled. She did not appear because her attorney has waived all of her pretrial appearances.

Fucci is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death on Mother's Day in St. Johns County. He is charged as an adult with first degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Smith was seen on home surveillance video washing blood from Fucci's jeans after he allegedly stabbed Tristyn. She has also pleaded not guilty.