Teenage murderer of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in court for first time since guilty plea

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday the teenager who pleaded guilty to murdering his classmate in St. Johns County goes before the judge for the first time since his sudden plea change.

Aiden Fucci admitted to stabbing 13-year old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey more than 100 times in 2021 when he was just 14 years old. Thursday is his final hearing before the sentencing phase.

Fucci faces life in prison but the minimum he could receive is 40 years with the possible review of his sentence after 25 years.

First Coast News spoke with Criminal Defense Attorney Janet Johnson, who is not affiliated with the case, but has been following it closely. She says on Thursday the defense and state will share their witness lists and the judge will ask if the presentence investigation report by the Department of Corrections is complete.

The way Johnson describes a presentence investigation report: "It will tell all the good things and it will tell all the bad things." It's a comprehensive background of the offender. Johnson says for Fucci it's expected to include any trouble he may have been in and any mental health issues. She says investigators would have spoken to his parents.

Both the defense and state have witness lists about 20 people long. The court will not hear from these people until the sentencing phase, when it could also hear from Bailey's family in victim impact statements.

Some of the people on the lists are expected to be minors. Johnson says this is likely because some of the people on the lists are identified only by their initials, which is the way it's done for minors.

Johnson expects the sentencing to take a few days based on the size of the witness lists. She describes the sentencing hearing as a trial about Fucci's character.

"Instead of saying, 'He didn't do it' or 'here's a excuse for why he did it,'" Johnson said. "Really the focus is going to be on, 'Yes, he did it. We've already admitted he did it. But here's why you should think more favorably about him,' which would never be admissible in a trial."

The guilty plea earlier in February was entirely unexpected and happened when jury selection was set to begin and potential jurors were already at the courthouse. First Coast News asked Johnson what Fucci could have had to gain from pleading guilty.

"The defense attorney is putting all of their eggs in the basket of, 'We are saving these people from going through a trial so judge, you should reward him,'" Johnson said.