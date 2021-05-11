Teenager shot in Jacksonville Heights area, no suspect information available

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Cranberry Lane South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Jacksonville Heights area.

At about 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the area. In the 7700 block of Cranberry Lane South, officers found a teenage male with a gunshot wound in the face, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect at this time, however, police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Officers secured a home nearby where the teenager was found they believe the shooting happened. Investigators are interviewing witnesses, according to police.