Teenager shot in Jacksonville Heights area, no suspect information available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Jacksonville Heights area.
At about 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the area. In the 7700 block of Cranberry Lane South, officers found a teenage male with a gunshot wound in the face, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
First responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect at this time, however, police do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Officers secured a home nearby where the teenager was found they believe the shooting happened. Investigators are interviewing witnesses, according to police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866 – 845-TIPS. You may also submit a tip via e-mail to JSOcrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org.