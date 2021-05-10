Jacksonville police looking for suspect after robbery turned shooting

The unknown suspect is described as a short black male, light-skinned, wearing a black hoodie and camo pants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say was involved in a robbery turned shooting just outside the Spring Park area.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to 3270 Emerson St. in reference to a robbery with shots fired. This is the same address as Dunkin' Doughnuts.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man had been shot and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The unknown suspect is described as a short black male, light-skinned, wearing a black hoodie and camo pants. The suspect fled the scene in a small white SUV.