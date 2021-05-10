Jacksonville police looking for suspect after robbery turned shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say was involved in a robbery turned shooting just outside the Spring Park area.
Around 2 a.m., officers responded to 3270 Emerson St. in reference to a robbery with shots fired. This is the same address as Dunkin' Doughnuts.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man had been shot and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The unknown suspect is described as a short black male, light-skinned, wearing a black hoodie and camo pants. The suspect fled the scene in a small white SUV.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866 – 845-TIPS or JSOcrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org