Police: Jacksonville toddler drowned in family pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is mourning the loss of their 2-year-old son who drowned in the family pool.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office along with Fire and Rescue responded to a home in reference to a child drowning on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Westan laying on his back in the yard, receiving CPR from his father, according to the incident report. The child was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses about the incident - Westan's aunt, uncle, sister, and friend of the family. The child's father was at the grill in the backyard when he asked where Westan was and began searching. He found his son face down in the pool. He pulled him out of the pool before beginning CPR, according to witnesses. Multiple family members assisted with the life saving measures, the incident report said.

When Westan arrived at UF Health, he had a heartbeat and was breathing, according to the incident report. He was then transferred to Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Westan died early on Monday morning, according to a GoFundMe page that was created by a family friend.

"As a result of this tragic accident, Westan lost his precious life in the early morning March 27," writes the GoFundMe organizer.

"I have created this fundraiser to help the family with medical/burial costs and for anything, they may need in between. All donations go directly to (the family)."