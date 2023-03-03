Missing 2.5 year old drowned in pond, Jacksonville police say

About 40 minutes after the child was reported missing, a bloodhound tracked their scent to a pond in their neighborhood. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child who was reported missing Friday was found about 40 minutes later in a pond near their home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the child died at the hospital.

Police said they responded to a call about a missing child in the 1600 block of Avenger Lane at 5:42 p.m. Friday. K-9s, a dive team and a team of officers began a search for the child.

A bloodhound was able to track the child's scent to a pond in the family's neighborhood. The pond is not visible from the family's home, JSO Lt. Silcox said.

Officers pulled the child out of the pond at 6:21 p.m. and the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department took the child to the hospital. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.