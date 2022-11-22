Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam

JSO says Officer Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.

Police say Sanderson, who does not know how to swim herself, entered the pond to retrieve the child and performed CPR until she was relieved by other responding officers.

Captain Christopher Scott with JFRD authored a letter to JSO on behalf of Ofc. Sanderson recognizing the impact her "quick and decisive decision to go into the retention pond" made.

"Her actions, while putting her own life at risk, undoubtedly saved the child's life," police say.