Fundraiser created for 2-year-old boy who drowned in family pool in Jacksonville

x
Credit: GoFundMe
Paying Tribute to little Westan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends of the Jacksonville family who lost a 2-year-old boy to a drowning accident over the weekend are raising funds to help with end-of-life costs.

A GoFundMe page says on March 26, two-year-old Westan was found drowning in a family pool.

"As a result of this tragic accident, Westan lost his precious life in the early morning March 27," writes GoFundMe organizer, Christina Ludolph. 

"I have created this fundraiser to help the family with medical/burial costs and for anything, they may need in between. All donations go directly to (the family)."

Credit: GoFundMe
Paying Tribute to little Westan

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the incidence of drowning and preventing tragedy around water. 

Learn how to keep your family safer around water by clicking here.

Jacksonville rapper Kshordy pretrial hearing in murder case | March 29, 2023

