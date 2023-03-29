Fundraiser created for 2-year-old boy who drowned in family pool in Jacksonville

A GoFundMe page says on March 26, two-year-old Westan was found drowning in a family pool in the Oceanway neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends of the Jacksonville family who lost a 2-year-old boy to a drowning accident over the weekend are raising funds to help with end-of-life costs.

A GoFundMe page says on March 26, two-year-old Westan was found drowning in a family pool.

"As a result of this tragic accident, Westan lost his precious life in the early morning March 27," writes GoFundMe organizer, Christina Ludolph.

"I have created this fundraiser to help the family with medical/burial costs and for anything, they may need in between. All donations go directly to (the family)."