Here's what happens next following Sheriff Mike Williams' resignation

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams resigned Thursday following a dust up after he moved out of Duval County. Here's how the office will be filled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Thursday that he's resigning from his office with about a year left in his term. His announcement came after he admitted last week that he moved out of Duval County and is now living in Nassau County.

The city's charter says the sheriff must reside in the county in which he serves.

Williams' resignation preempted city attorneys who were set Thursday to announce its decision on Williams future in office.

Now that the sheriff's office is vacant, what's next? How will the seat be filled? Here's what the city's charter says:

A vacancy in the office of sheriff shall be filled in the following manner:

An incumbent sheriff who resigns in order to seek a state or federal office in the general statewide election held in November immediately preceding the last year of his term, shall submit his resignation at least 10 days prior to the first day of the qualifying period for the office to which he seeks election and his resignation shall be effective no later than the date on which the general statewide election is held. A vacancy in the office of sheriff shall exist as of the effective date of the resignation. In the event a sheriff's resignation should be effective before the date of the general statewide election, then the vacancy in the office of sheriff shall be temporarily filled with an acting sheriff who shall be appointed by the Governor and who shall serve until a successor sheriff is qualified and elected. A candidate seeking election to fill the vacancy created by this resignation of an incumbent sheriff seeking other elected office shall qualify to run in a special election to be held as a part of and at the same time as the general statewide election. The time period during which such candidates may qualify to run in this special election shall commence at the same time as does the qualifying period for candidates seeking office in the general statewide election and shall terminate on noon of the seventh day following the date on which the qualifying period for the general statewide election ends. A sheriff elected to fill an unexpired term shall take office and assume and exercise all duties of office immediately as of the date of certification of the election returns by the supervisor of elections as provided by law.

(b)