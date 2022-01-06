Mayor Lenny Curry maintains he did not know Sheriff Williams moved to Nassau County until last week

Jacksonville Mayor Curry says he is not weighing in on the legal opinion and that Jacksonville Sheriff Williams has not been absent.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At a press conference Wednesday with Undersheriff Pat Ivey to kick-off 2022 hurricane season, Mayor Lenny Curry said he didn't know Sheriff Mike Williams had moved to Nassau County until last week.

Mayor Curry said Sheriff Williams called after the question about his residency status had been raised.

Mayor Curry said he is not weighing in on the legal opinion from the city attorney dealing with the matter. "The lawyers will figure that out," he said.

"Mike Williams was elected by the people of Jacksonville. I can say I've worked closely with this Sheriff for seven years now, through many crises, mass shootings, hurricanes, working to drive our murder rate down, invest in our kids. And he's always engaged, and he's always involved," Mayor Curry said.

"People can debate the residency thing," Mayor Curry continued. "Don't start saying the guy's been absent, he's been a bad sheriff, because that's just not true."

"He's been a great sheriff. You can't dispute a guy that's done three decades serving this community, and his track record, period," Undersheriff Ivey said.