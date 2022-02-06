Jacksonville sheriff retires after controversy over whether he violated the city charter by moving

Sheriff Mike Williams' decision to move out of Jacksonville ignited controversy over whether that violated the city charter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has announced his retirement after his decision to move out of Duval County sparked debate. The Office of the General Council for Jacksonville was expected to deliver a legal opinion on whether the move meant that he violated the city charter.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Sheriff Williams said he felt a court battle over his residency would "not be good for our community".

He will retire on June 10th.

Sheriff Williams acknowledged in an interview with First Coast News one week ago that he moved to Nassau County last year.

The city charter, which essentially is Jacksonville's constitution, says the sheriff "shall reside in Duval County," and says if he moves out of the county, his seat becomes vacant.

Williams argued he was protected because in 2010, the Florida Legislature repealed a law requiring sheriffs to live in the county they serve. Charter experts said state law did not override the local charter's residency requirements.

Office of the General Council for Jacksonville's Jason Teal was expected to deliver his legal binding opinion at the request of City Council President Sam Newby on Thursday.

Read the sheriff's full statement below:

Community leaders have commented on Sheriff Williams' decision.

Mayor Lenny Curry, who previously said he did not know the city charter had residency requirements, released a statement.

"I have worked closely with Sheriff Williams for the last seven years through many crucial situations including mass shootings, hurricanes, violent crime initiatives, investing in our children and much more. Mike is always engaged and he’s always involved. He's given three decades of exceptional service to the people of Jacksonville. I wish him well in retirement and I look forward to working with our next sheriff to continue addressing many of Jacksonville's most important concerns.”

Dean Black, Chairman of the Duval County GOP, also responded to the sheriff's retirement.

"Mike Williams has dedicated three decades of his life in service to the citizens of the City of Jacksonville. Throughout the last seven years, Sheriff Williams has led the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with honor, fidelity and the utmost professionalism. We thank the Sheriff for his service to our community"

Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci released the following statement after the sheriff's announcement:

Sheriff Mike Williams has been a great help to my constituents and to our city at large. I appreciate his service to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office over the past three decades and respect his decision to retire as an effort to put Jacksonville first. And I wish his family well. What transpires going forward will involve direction from the Office of General Counsel. In closing, be assured that I fully stand by our City Charter and personally hold firm to the belief that elected officials must live where they lead.

The sheriff conceded publicly for the first time last Thursday that he'd moved out of Jacksonville in an exclusive one-on-one with On Your Side's Kailey Tracy. He acknowledged selling his Jacksonville home in 2021 and moving to Nassau County.

"Currently I do not live in Jacksonville and plan to stay outside of Jacksonville in Nassau County when I retire," Williams said.

Shortly after that admission, Williams contacted Mayor Lenny Curry who told reporters that call was the first he knew the sheriff had left the county. Curry defended Williams. "I have worked with and served with Sheriff Williams for almost 7 years. He is always engaged, present and cares deeply about his community."

Curry said he had no idea the city charter had residency requirements. According to the charter, Curry must also reside in Duval County.

"I think you guys had asked the question of the sheriff," Curry said Wednesday. "He called me and told me he had just got the question. He told me that he had moved. I would say, look, the legal opinion, the legal answer on this the lawyers will figure that out. I'm not weighing in on that," he said.

Williams has previously defended his decision to move, citing an earlier decision by state lawmakers. The Florida Legislature repealed a requirement that sheriffs must live in the county they serve in 2010. However, that law did not prevent counties from imposing local requirements like Jacksonville's charter.

The city charter, reads, "If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant."

A legal expert says that the city charter overrules state law and does not allow for the sheriff to simply move back and reassume office.

"I don't think you could simply just change your mind, move back into the county and say, 'well, the past year didn't matter' because the city charter is very clear about the vacancy having occurred when he removed his residency from the city of Jacksonville," Attorney Neil Henderson said.

Governor Ron DeSantis' office told First Coast News that he does not have anything to say on the issue. "This matter is being handled locally by county and city authorities," Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said.