Jacksonville receives grant to help homeless veterans re-enter workforce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the City of Jacksonville's Military Affairs and Veterans Department a grant to help support homeless veterans with local services.

The grant will help veterans receive employment and training services to re-enter the labor force, including job placement, job training, career counseling and resume preparation services. The grant will also allow homeless veterans to receive clothes for job interviews and work tools, as well as housing, medical treatment and transportation assistance.

To be eligible to receive these services, veterans must be homeless, living in a temporary shelter or be facing a loss of housing through foreclosure or eviction. Documentation for foreclosure or eviction is required.

“Jacksonville is a proud military town that takes seriously our commitment to the men and women who have served and sacrificed so much on behalf of our nation,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “No veteran should be forced to spend a night on the streets of a nation they have fought to defend. I am proud of the hard work that our Military Affairs and Veterans Department and Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program accomplish in support of our veterans.”

The department has served more than 400 veterans since July 2020.