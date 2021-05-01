Housing the homeless: Non-profit planning tiny house community for Georgia's homeless

The project will include building 60 tiny homes and providing employment and financial assistance.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — 'Tiny but mighty' is the motto for a south Georgia non-profit that is putting a focus on housing the homeless.

The founders of Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc. are making their mark in Brunswick by bringing attention to - and building a tiny house community for - the homeless.

“It actually makes me cry," said Anne Stembler. "It’s so exciting because when I began this, I had no idea how I was going to go about it or how it would manifest or if the community would be behind it.”

Her vision started several years ago and blossomed into buying the property that was formerly the Altama Presbyterian Church. The non-profit has broken ground on the 4-acre project.

Six homes are going up now with the goal of completing 30 by the end of the year.

That would be half of their overall target of 60.

“We have won over a lot of people that I never thought we would, and it’s unbelievable to me,” Stembler explained.

There will be on-site services including a mobile unit for dental care, employment and financial assistance as well as nutrition and cooking classes. Substance abuse recovery programs will also be available.

It’s all in an effort to give a leg up to some of the 450 people who are homeless in Glynn County by building up their confidence to move off the streets. Stember’s hope is to make it a national model so others can join the cause.

“You feel as if these people always wanted to do something about the homeless but they just didn’t know what to do. Now that we are doing something, they are happy to join us,” explained Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc. treasurer Linda Heagy.