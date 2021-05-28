Families told to leave Jacksonville RV park after owner fails to make timely safety improvements

JFRD says the owner of Thompson Mill RV Park was told in mid-April about illegal electrical work and other issues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The clock is ticking for David Dyer and 70 other families living at the Thompson Mill RV Park. They have until next Tuesday to find somewhere else to live.

"As complicated and difficult as our situation is, there are a lot of people here that are in a lot worse shape," Dyer told First Coast News.

Dyer and his wife haven't yet lived there a year, but they will soon be on the move.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers says the owner isn't up to code with the electrical work and is without proper fire protection.

"You can do your work, but it has to be permitted on an approved plan - that the city has approved. That did not occur," he explains.

Powers says the owner was given notice to clear his property in mid-April, but Dyer says he was notified two days ago through a letter from the property owner he had to be out by June 1.

"He apologized for what it was worth. He left his number and said, 'Let me know if there's anything I could do or if you have any questions.' I haven't even bothered to waste that kind of time," Dyer says.

The owner spoke with First Coast News off camera and acknowledged there were some things he needed to fix, but thought he would get an extension.

He hopes to make the improvements within a year, but Dyer says he has few options on such a short notice.

"Was it really worth cutting corners? I mean, he saved money in the short run and it cost everyone a lot in the long run," Dyer says.