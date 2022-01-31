x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville police looking for 3 in connection to robbery in Edgewood area

JSO says the men opened a business and stole multiple cases of liquor before battering an employee.
Credit: JSO
If you have any information on the identity of these individuals, or the vehicle, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three people wanted in connection to a robbery in the Edgewood area.

Police say they responded to a robbery incident in the 900 block of North Edgewood Ave.  

JSO says the people pictured below entered a business and stole multiple cases of liquor before battering an  employee.

Police say three suspects fled in a silver sedan. 

JSO is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying them.

If you have any information on the identity of these individuals, or the vehicle, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and receive a potential reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
If you have any information on the identity of these individuals, or the vehicle, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Related Articles

 

 

In Other News

Family ‘vehemently opposed’ to allowing Ahmaud Arbery’s killers to serve time in federal prison