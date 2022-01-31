Jacksonville police looking for 3 in connection to robbery in Edgewood area

JSO says the men opened a business and stole multiple cases of liquor before battering an employee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three people wanted in connection to a robbery in the Edgewood area.

Police say they responded to a robbery incident in the 900 block of North Edgewood Ave.

JSO says the people pictured below entered a business and stole multiple cases of liquor before battering an employee.

Police say three suspects fled in a silver sedan.

JSO is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying them.

If you have any information on the identity of these individuals, or the vehicle, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.