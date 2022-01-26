x
Police investigate shooting after fight at Orange Park pool hall

Orange Park Police were called to Park Avenue Billiards, where investigators believe an argument led to the shooting. The victim is expected to survive.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is investigating a shooting at a pool hall on Park Avenue.

Police were called to Park Avenue Billiards around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to a report of possible shots fired. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a man had been dropped off at Orange Park Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Investigators believe the incident is isolated and stemmed form an argument that happened inside the pool hall.

Detectives are now following up on leads and interviewing both the victim and witnesses, according to police. At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is asked to call the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555.

